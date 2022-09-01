American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.23

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 8001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,651,247.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $327,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,255,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,651,247.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 172,071 shares of company stock worth $5,107,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

