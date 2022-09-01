American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,281,353.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,603,106.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,700 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 172,071 shares of company stock worth $5,107,003 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.