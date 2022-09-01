American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.