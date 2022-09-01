American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Down 0.5%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.17. Approximately 657 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) by 2,055.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.