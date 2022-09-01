American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) is Bollard Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,492 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $56,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.11. 44,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

