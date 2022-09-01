American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

