American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,843 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $123,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.