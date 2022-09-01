Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 630957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerigo Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 20,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$27,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,020.21.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

