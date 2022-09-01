Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 3.7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.25. 9,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 793,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 990,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

