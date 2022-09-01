Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 945,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,321.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Amplifon has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

