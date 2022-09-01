Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Raises Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Ampol’s previous interim dividend of $0.52.
Ampol Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Ampol
