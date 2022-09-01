Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Raises Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Ampol’s previous interim dividend of $0.52.

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

