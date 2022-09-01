Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.74. The company had a trading volume of 233,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.61.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after acquiring an additional 218,232 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 56,936.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

