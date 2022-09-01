Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 1st (AEBZY, ATD, BLKLF, BLN, CLPBY, CRDL, GBAR, IMBBY, LB, LYSFY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 1st:

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 38.00 to 55.60. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$73.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$1.25 to C$0.90.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21).

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$39.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €70.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($61.22). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$77.00.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from 639.00 to 610.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 220 to SEK 230. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.20 to 20.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $39.00 to $32.00.

