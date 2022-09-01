Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $15.67

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
BRC Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of BRC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. BRC has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
