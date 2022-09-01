Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $15.67

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. BRC has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

