Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) PT at $27.13

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.