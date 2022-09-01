Analysts Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

