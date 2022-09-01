Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 670,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Anterix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $804.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Anterix

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

About Anterix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

