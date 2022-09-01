Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 670,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $804.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
