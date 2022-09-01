Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.78. The company had a trading volume of 661,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,009. AON has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.34 and its 200-day moving average is $289.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.