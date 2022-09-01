Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

