Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Financial Contrast

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 71.47% 8.22% 2.17% Orion Office REIT N/A -10.32% -6.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Orion Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 6.17 $223.51 million $1.13 10.31 Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 7.01 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

