Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 7.6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.33 and last traded at $43.33. Approximately 730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 527,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at $366,070,432.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.