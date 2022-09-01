Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Director Chuck Hastings Acquires 10,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Applied Blockchain Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.