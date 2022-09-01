Archer Investment Corp Acquires 2,439 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $580,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000.

UAPR stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

