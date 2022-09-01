Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 218 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 180.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.67.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $287.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.