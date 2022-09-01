Archer Investment Corp Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.



