Archer Investment Corp Has $134,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPC opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

