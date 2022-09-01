Archer Investment Corp Has $177,000 Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SPH opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.76%.

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.