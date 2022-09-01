Archer Investment Corp Has $479,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

