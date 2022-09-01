Archer Investment Corp Purchases 3,003 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 524.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

