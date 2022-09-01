Archer Investment Corp Sells 150 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,762 shares of company stock worth $30,890,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $296.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $314.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.14.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.