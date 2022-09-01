Archer Investment Corp Sells 409 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $286.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

