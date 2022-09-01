Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Archer Stock Performance
ARHVF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Archer has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.63.
Archer Company Profile
