Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Archer Stock Performance

ARHVF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Archer has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.63.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

