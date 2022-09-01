Arcona 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,450.00 (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Arcona coin can now be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcona has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Arcona has a market cap of $917,967.36 and approximately $8,450.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,529.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.
Arcona Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona.
Buying and Selling Arcona
Receive News & Updates for Arcona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcona and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.