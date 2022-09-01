Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 2.7%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.72. 6,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 949,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,814,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

