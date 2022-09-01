Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 11.0% in August

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Ares Management stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.73. 41,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,482,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,482,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

