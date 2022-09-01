Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 7.1%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). 103,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 654% from the average session volume of 13,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

Argo Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.64. The company has a market cap of £5.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,300.00.

About Argo Group

(Get Rating)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.