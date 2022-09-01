ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 11,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 37,902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

ARR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 2,467,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,564. The company has a market cap of $813.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.90%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

