Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 223,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 220,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 6,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $52.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

