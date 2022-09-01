Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.16

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 86995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
