Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.89. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.