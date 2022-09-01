Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 710.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.13 ($8.58).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Auto Trader Group

In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.6 %

About Auto Trader Group

LON AUTO opened at GBX 641.20 ($7.75) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.71. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,506.92.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.