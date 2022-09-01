Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

