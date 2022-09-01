Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,583 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 38,483 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

