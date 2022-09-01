Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 211,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

