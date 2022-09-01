Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.53

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 9517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

