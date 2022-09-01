Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Achieves $8.89 Million

Aventus (AVT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Aventus coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00007400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $451,576.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

