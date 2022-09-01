Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $1.48

Aventus (AVT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00007400 BTC on major exchanges. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $451,576.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aventus has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.
About Aventus
Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io.
