Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CEO Pete A. Smith Buys 1,550 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $349.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNW shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.