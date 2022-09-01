Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $308,066.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
RNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
