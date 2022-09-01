Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $308,066.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

