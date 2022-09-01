Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

